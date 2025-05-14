Zelina Vega Ready to Take Women’s U.S. Title Matches Outside WWE

Zelina Vega is the second-ever Women’s United States Champion and is ready to take the gold outside of WWE. In a recent interview with Good Karma Wrestling, Vega shared her desire to defend the title away from the main roster and away from WWE entirely.

“I mean, I want to defend this title as much as I can. You know, we just had the merge with AAA. So, I mean, I’d love to take it out there. I’d love to wrestle Stephanie Vaquer there. You know, that’d be super dope. I’d love to take it to NXT, wrestle Giulia there… or I’d love to take it to, you know, Stardom and go and wrestle out there.”

For Vega, her first taste of singles gold isn’t just a win, but a testament to her develpment as a wrestler. After previous roles and characters in WWE, Vega is ready to be defined as a fighting champion.

“You’ve seen Zelina as a manager, you’ve seen her as, you know, the singles competitor in the LWO version. There’ve been very different versions of me, but now seeing me as the United States Champion.”

Vega is 2-0 since winning the gold but has yet to defend the championship. Time will tell who is the first Superstar to step up to the Women’s U.S. Champion.