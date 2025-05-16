Zelina Vega Names Dream Opponents for WWE SummerSlam Showdown

Women’s U.S. Champion Zelina Vega has vowed to be a fighting champion and the titleholder is already looking at potential showdowns at SummerSlam. Speaking to WESH 2 News, Vega shared her plans for the first-ever two-night edition of the Biggest Party of the Summer.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, obviously, but I do know that I want to be walking in with this title and walking out with it.”

Vega shared that she has three names that she’s open to facing in a title match at SummerSlam. Whether it be against former champion Chelsea Green or against a brand new challenger, Vega won’t back down.

“If Chelsea really wants to mix it up again, I’m fine with that. I love wrestling Piper Niven. So, you can do something like that, or even give people a chance, like a Mia Yim — give Michin a chance too.”

Vega was especially interested in facing Michin, noting that tthe pair wresled one another on the indies. The Women’s U.S. Champion said a SummerSlam match would be a “tiebreaker moment,” hinting that the duo are tied when it comes to wins and losses.

While Vega is ready to take on all-comers, she’s yet to put her U.S. title on the line. Stay tuned for the latest on Zelina Vega who has big plans for SummerSlam if she’s still champion come August 2.