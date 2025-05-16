Zelina Vega, SummerSlam
Image credit: WWE
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

Zelina Vega Names Dream Opponents for WWE SummerSlam Showdown

by Thomas Lowson
WWE SummerSlam 2025

Women’s U.S. Champion Zelina Vega has vowed to be a fighting champion and the titleholder is already looking at potential showdowns at SummerSlam. Speaking to WESH 2 News, Vega shared her plans for the first-ever two-night edition of the Biggest Party of the Summer.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, obviously, but I do know that I want to be walking in with this title and walking out with it.”

Vega shared that she has three names that she’s open to facing in a title match at SummerSlam. Whether it be against former champion Chelsea Green or against a brand new challenger, Vega won’t back down.

“If Chelsea really wants to mix it up again, I’m fine with that. I love wrestling Piper Niven. So, you can do something like that, or even give people a chance, like a Mia Yim — give Michin a chance too.”

Vega was especially interested in facing Michin, noting that tthe pair wresled one another on the indies. The Women’s U.S. Champion said a SummerSlam match would be a “tiebreaker moment,” hinting that the duo are tied when it comes to wins and losses.

While Vega is ready to take on all-comers, she’s yet to put her U.S. title on the line. Stay tuned for the latest on Zelina Vega who has big plans for SummerSlam if she’s still champion come August 2.

Zelina Vega Ready to Take Women’s U.S. Title Matches Outside WWE
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News