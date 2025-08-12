Zilla Fatu: I’m Not Ready For WWE & The Bloodline

Many expect Zilla Fatu to land a role in WWE one day, especially as more members of his family make it to programming. While a spot in The Bloodline seems destined for the son of Umaga, Zilla isn’t leaping at the opportunity just yet.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Fatu said his ultimate goal is to work alongside his family in WWE, but he has yet to receive a tryout. Though there was a time when he thought he was ready for The Bloodline, he now sees he needs time to grow.

“No. I thought I was [ready for The Bloodline,] but no. I still have more time to grow. I’m still green, so I’ve got a long way to go, man.”

While Fatu is re-evaluating his standing in wrestling, his dreams of making it to WWE have never wavered. For Zilla, who has the backing of WWE staple Booker T, the Sports Entertainment giant remains the plan.

“Yes, the goal is to join my family in WWE — I would love to… I’ve literally just been training, man, just being patient. I’m not in any rush.”

Though not part of WWE, Fatu has already caught the attention of the WWE Universe. When Fatu was spotted at SummerSlam 2024, many predicted he would be involved in the show. While that ultimately didn’t happen, this speculation shows he’s already on the radar of many fans.

Whether Zilla Fatu is known as a WWE Superstar one day, time will tell. One thing is clear though: He won’t rush his journey in the ring.