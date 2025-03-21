Zilla Fatu Offended by Kofi Kingston: ‘It Felt Personal’

Zilla Fatu isn’t backing down from what he sees as a blatant show of disrespect by WWE’s New Day. In a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm on Muscle Memory, the House of Glory Crown Jewel Champion called out Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for actions he says crossed a line with his fanbase.

“This all started with Xavier Woods,” Fatu explained. “He came to my city, after the show was over, and threw down one of my fans’ t-shirts on the ground. That was very unnecessary and very disrespectful, especially when you in my home city. I take that very personal.”

The tension escalated further when a clip surfaced of Kofi Kingston tossing a fan’s “Zilla Fatu thumbs down” foam finger. For Zilla, that felt targeted.

“You took one of my very special fans’ Zilla Fatu thumbs down foam finger and threw it on the ground. Yuck. Right? Yuck. And there were other fans he could’ve done that to—but he chose that one. It felt personal.”

Fatu made it clear he’s not letting it slide.

“The fans and his family take it very personal… that won’t happen again,” he warned.

Though he acknowledged that his cousins are fans of Kofi, Zilla didn’t mince words: “Me? I don’t.”

With tensions rising and Zilla hinting at a broader feud, the spotlight is now on WWE to see if this real-life grudge crosses into televised territory.