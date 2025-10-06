Zoey Stark Receives Baptism With AEW Star’s Support Amid Recovery

WWE Superstar Zoey Stark has been baptised in the Christian faith amid her ongoing absence from programming due to injury. On social media, Stark shared footage of her baptism while wearing a shirt saying “I have decided.”

Stark’s video showed that AEW wrestler Brian Cage was at the event alongside his family. In a post of his own, Cage was glad to have been a part of the important day.

So happy for you and for us to be there with you. Hallelujah https://t.co/ZgffYUENsv — Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) October 6, 2025

Stark and Cage are hardly the only wrestlers to be open about their faith. Shawn Michaels famously became a born-again Christian in the early 2000s ahead of his return to the ring in 2002. Hulk Hogan became born-again in late 2023, in a moment he described as the greatest day of his life. Sting, Kurt Angle, Chad Gable, and The Undertaker have also spoken openly about their faith.

Stark has been out of action since May after suffering a knee injury during a Women’s Money in the Bank qualifying match. The injury happened when she attempted a missile dropkick on Kairi Sane but landed awkwardly, causing her knee to buckle. At the time, it was reported that WWE expects Stark to miss the remainder of 2025.

Zoey Stark has made clear she plans to return to the ring, despite an AI-generated video of her claiming she’s retired. Until that return comes, Stark will continue to work on her recovery, all while exploring her faith.