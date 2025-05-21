Zoey Stark Breaks Silence On Injury: “The Comeback Is Greater Than The Setback”

WWE Superstar Zoey Stark suffered an unfortunate injury during the May 19, 2025, episode of WWE Raw. The injury occurred when her knee buckled badly after she performed a missile dropkick during a high-stakes match.

Stark was immediately checked on by the ringside official. She was then carefully carried to the backstage area by WWE personnel for medical attention. Following this, the camera quickly cut away from the scene and the show went to a commercial break. When WWE Raw returned, it was clear that Stark had been removed from her Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match. Her opponents in that match were Rhea Ripley and the returning Kairi Sane.

Later, Stark took to social media to give an update to WWE fans and share her feelings. She expressed her gratitude for the messages she had received.

Stark wrote, “Wow the love and support means more to me than you’ll ever know! What hurts more than my knee is knowing I wont be able to perform for all of you for a while. I LOVE what I do and I’m blessed to do this. As the saying goes, the comeback is greater than the setback. Love you guys.”