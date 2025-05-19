Zoey Stark Injured In WWE Raw Match

An unfortunate situation happened on the May 19, 2025, episode of WWE Raw. It occurred during a significant Money in the Bank qualifying match involving WWE Superstar Zoey Stark, who suffered an injury.

Stark fought hard in a high-stakes Triple Threat match against two top opponents. Those opponents were the recently returned Kairi Sane and the former Women’s World Champion, Rhea Ripley. The stipulation for the winner of this match was a spot in the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match, which gives the winner a chance for a future championship.

Stark went for a missile dropkick from the top rope during the fast-paced and intense action. However, she had a very bad and awkward-looking landing from the move, which immediately caused concern.

Following this rough landing, Zoey Stark seemed unable to continue wrestling on her own. WWE medical staff and company officials quickly came to ringside to check on her. She was then carefully helped to the backstage area so medical personnel could look at her more closely.

The exact type or seriousness of any injury Zoey Stark might have is not known at this moment. We wish her a speedy recovery.