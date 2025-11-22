Zoey Stark Announces Major Recovery Milestone 6 Months After Triple Knee Surgery

WWE Superstar Zoey Stark reached a significant milestone in her recovery journey, announcing she can “finally able to fully run and pivot pain free” in a training video posted to social media on Saturday. The update comes six months after undergoing a grueling three-hour surgery to repair torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus injuries.

Stark suffered the devastating triple knee injury during a triple threat match on the May 19 episode of Raw. The severity of the damage initially threatened to require a second surgery, but Stark pushed through intensive rehabilitation at Optimize Physical Therapy & Performance in Henderson, Nevada, under the care of Dr. Zaki Afzal.

The recovery process has been both mentally and physically exhausting for the WWE star, who faced early setbacks and plateaus during physical therapy. However, her determination to surpass key rehabilitation milestones allowed her to avoid additional surgery and regain full range of motion.

WWE officials are reportedly targeting a mid-2026 return for Stark, reflecting both the seriousness of her injury and confidence in her eventual comeback. With each milestone achieved, Stark has expressed gratitude for her medical team’s support while maintaining an optimistic outlook about returning to in-ring competition.