Zoey Stark Isn’t Retiring, Debunks AI-Made Video

WWE Raw Superstar Zoey Stark is not retiring from competition despite what a video shared on social media would have fans believe. In a video of her own, Stark watches an AI-generated video of herself, sharing that due to her recent injury, she has been forced to retire from wrestling. Stark (the real one,) makes clear that this is not true at all.

“That’s pretty funny, actually.This AI video. Whoever made it, great job. You did a fantastic job, because a lot of people fell for it, including my own family. It’s not true. I’m not retiring anytime soon. In fact, I’m here at the UFC Performance Institute to do rehab on my knee and working my ass off three to four times a day of physical therapy. But I’m gonna share my journey with you guys. The good, the bad, the ugly, the road to recovery, and what it is. So, stay with me, I love all you Stark Marks.”

Stark suffered a serious knee injury during the May 19, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW. This injury, her second serious injury to her knee, forced her out of a Women’s Money in the Bank qualifying match against Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane.

It’s unclear when Zoey Stark will be back, but she will be back despite what her AI counterpart says. We at SEScoops are continuing to wish her a full and speedy recovery.