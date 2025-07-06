Zoey Stark Teases Return Date After WWE Raw Injury

Zoey Stark has been out of action since May after suffering yet another serious leg injury in her WWE career. The 31-year-old sustained an ACL, MCL and meniscus tear in a Money in the Bank qualifying match that was ultimately won by Rhea Ripley.

Stark has been on the shelf ever since with questions remaining as to when she’ll return. On X, ‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James said he’d love the chance to see Stark have a lengthy match with Asuka, who recently returned from injury. Stark was down for the idea in eight months, suggering that she’ll be ready to return in March 2026.

Hell yea, let's do it!! Let's say in about 8 months? ? https://t.co/vdyVlxt9mj — Zoey Stark (@ZoeyStarkWWE) July 4, 2025

Stark’s post is the closest fans have gotten to a return date, though WWE won’t bring her back until she’s fully ready. We at SEScoops are continuing to wish Stark the very best on her recovery.