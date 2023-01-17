WWE’s VP of Communication Departs After 25 Years

WWE has lost another employee this month as the Vice President of Communication departs the company

The company is off to a rough start to the year. It began with the unexpected return of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon after retiring last year. His comeback led to uncertainty for the company’s future, as WWE might be sold. As a result of McMahon’s return led to the departure of WWE Board of Director members JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R. Speed, Alan M. Wexler, Man Jit Singh, and Ignace Lahoud.

One of the significant departures from the company was former Co-CEO and daughter to the WWE Chairman, Stephanie McMahon. She resigned from her role with the company after taking over with current CEO Nick Khan after Vince’s retirement. While WWE fans may have hoped that would be the end of employees leaving the company, it’s now reported not to be the case.

Fightful Select reports that WWE’s VP of Communications, Adam Hopkins, has left the company. Hopkins has worked for WWE for over 25 years, from Fan Service Coordinator to his last role as VP of Communication. It’s unclear if his departure is a resignation or if he was fired.

The Current Status of WWE

The WWE Chairman claims his main objective for returning is to assist WWE in talks of TV rights negotiations or to sell the company. He also claims he doesn’t plan to disrupt the company’s plans on TV. However, WWE fans and talent are still concerned if he will stand by his words.

On Jan. 13, it was reported that Triple H met with talent before Smackdown to reassure them that he is still the Chief Content Officer and that McMahon’s return would not affect WWE creative or talent relations. He also acknowledged that McMahon’s stance could change.

It’s unclear what the future holds for WWE. However, the departure of employees is not a good sign to help concerned fans.