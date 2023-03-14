WWE’s WrestleMania 39 Stranger Things Trailer Reveals Night One’s Main Event

The question as to which match will headline WrestleMania 39: Night One has been on the mind of fans for some time.

This year will mark WWE‘s fourth two-night WrestleMania: a concept that the company adopted in 2020 in the wake of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The two-night format has allowed more Superstars to have a WrestleMania main event to their name, including AJ Styles, Bianca Belair, and Kevin Owens.

WrestleMania 39: Night One

With WrestleMania 39 going Hollywood (given its LA setting) WWE has been releasing parody trailers for popular films and TV shows featuring the Superstars.

This week, WWE featured Rhea Ripley in a Stranger Things parody, with the Judgment Day member playing Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven.

In the video, an unseen (but very recognizable) voice all but announced that Ripley will be headlining Night One, stating:

“Feeling that pressure, huh? Of being the main event of WrestleMania? Is it triggering you right now, Rhea? You want some? Then, go get some!”

At WWE WrestleMania 39, Ripley (the winner of the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble match) will face SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

This will make Flair the first and only woman in WWE history to headline two WrestleManias (after previously closing out WrestleMania 35 in 2019.)

It had previously been reported that this match was the favorite to headline Night One, with Night Two being headlined by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns Vs. Cody Rhodes.

While not confirmed by WWE yet, Logan Paul told listeners of his popular ImPaulsive podcast that his match with Seth Rollins will be on Night One.

That show will take place on April 1, which will mark Paul’s 28th birthday.