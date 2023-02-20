X-Pac: The Bloodline is “Right Up There” With the New World Order

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman has praised the Bloodline, calling Roman Reigns‘ faction “up there” with the New World Order.

The influence of the NWO continues to be felt to this day, with groups including D-Generation X and the Bullet Club borrowing the iconic staple of ‘cool’ heels.

Coming together in late 2020, The Bloodline has been heralded as one of the best angles in wrestling today, thanks in part to the spectacular heel work of leader Roman Reigns.

“Right Up There”

Sean Waltman is no stranger to impressive groups, having been part of both DX and the NWO.

Speaking to TMZ, Waltman said that there are some comparisons between the NWO and Roman Reigns’ dominant faction.

“The Bloodline thing, I mean, it’s right up there [with the New World Order] as far as I am concerned quality-wise.” Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman.

Waltman is hardly the first Hall of Famer to compare the two groups, with Eric Bischoff saying that the Bloodline is a better storyline than the New World Order.

Cracks in the Group

While the Bloodline may indeed be a force to be reckoned with, the group has shown serious cracks over the past month.

At WWE Royal Rumble 2023, Sami Zayn‘s tenure with the group came to an end when he refused to attack Kevin Owens with a chair, and instead struck Reigns.

Jey Uso, who had been suspicious of Zayn for months before he was won over in late 2022, refused to attack Sami in response and has said he is out of the Bloodline as well.

At WWE Elimination Chamber, Jey again refused to attack the former Honorary Uce.