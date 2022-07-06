Yet Another WWE Talent Changes Name

Another day, another name change over in WWE.

The company is known for switching things up with its performers. Whether it’s on Raw, SmackDown, or NXT, WWE will make changes to its characters in an attempt to shake things up.

For better or worse, the company is not afraid to switch up entrance music, gimmicks, attire, and of course the names of the performers.

In this situation, it is an NXT star who will be going by a new name.

Goodbye A-Kid, Hello Axiom

(via WWE)

During NXT’s The Great American Bash show, a vignette aired promoting a “new” superstar who goes by the name of “Axiom.”

As it turns out, this is a name change for A-Kid. The man now known as Axiom had been competing on the NXT UK brand but has made the move to NXT 2.0.

It’s unknown if this re-debut has anything to do with the mysterious QR code that aired earlier in the show.

