Yet Another WWE Vice President Departs Company

WWE‘s promise that nothing would change following the return of Vince McMahon is seeming pretty hollow with the departure of another name backstage.

McMahon returned to WWE as a member of the Board of Directors on January 6, 2023, and has since been appointed as Executive Chairman.

In a meeting in WWE’s offices, Stephanie McMahon said that little would change with Vince’s return, days before her resignation as Chairwoman and co-CEO of the company.

Departure

WWE’s now former Vice President of International Matthew Drew has parted ways with the company, PW Insider was first to report.

Drew took on the role in June 2021 and his departure is said to have come last week.

Part of his role as VP of International was to work on “growing WWE’s brand and business outside of the United States.”

In addition, Drew worked “with other company leaders to devise WWE’s international strategy for live events, digital, consumer products, and new revenue opportunities.”

Other Departures

Matthew Drew is hardly the only person to part ways with WWE following the return of Vince McMahon.

McMahon being reappointed to the Board saw the billionaire return with Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, and the departures of JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey Speed, and Alan Wexler.

Ignace Lahoud and Man Jit Singh (the latter having overseen the investigation into McMahon) resigned the following morning.

Drew is the latest vice president to part ways with the company after Stefanie Fiondella and Adam Hopkins tendered their resignations as Vice Presidents of Communication.

The company also recently laid off multiple names from their offices in Stamford, though no Superstars have been released at this time.