“You Can’t Tell Me He Doesn’t Want Him Back” – Jim Cornette on Triple H Bringing William Regal Back to WWE

Jon Moxley defended the AEW World Championship against Maxwell Jacob Friedman in the main event of AEW Full Gear at the Prudential Center in New Jersey last weekend.

MJF was about to use the Dynamite Diamond Ring as a weapon but William Regal made his way down the entrance ramp. Maxwell threw the ring to the floor and then the Blackpool Combat Club leader made a shocking decision.

Regal slid MJF the brass knuckles and he bashed Jon over the head with them. MJF then covered Moxley to win the AEW World Championship. On this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley confronted William Regal to begin the show. Moxley was about to attack him but Bryan Danielson prevented it. Jon told Regal to go away and not come back at the end of the segment.

Jim Cornette on Jon Moxley Confronting William Regal on AEW Dynamite, Triple H Wanting Regal Back

Jim Cornette discussed the promo segment between William Regal and Jon Moxley on episode 459 of the Jim Cornette Experience.

The wrestling legend noted that William Regal’s promo at the start was the best thing AEW could have put on the program to start the show as MJF was off filming a movie. Cornette complimented Regal work as a heel before discussing the segment.

Danielson from the other side comes through and stops Moxley, and they start shoving each other.



And Danielson’s thing is ‘now wait a minute you’ve done bad things too, please please, he’s got a bad neck and two brain bleeds, don’t hurt him’.



I know that somewhere either Tony (Khan) is convinced or the Blackpool Combat Club that this is gripping television.



But basically, what happened was is that Regal stands there, he doesn’t back up because he’s the heel and he just f***ed the World Champion out of the title. And he can’t be touched or it will take all the heat off of him.

Cornette wondered why AEW didn’t have MJF and Regal appear on the jumbotron from the movie set and say they will be on the show next week. Jon Moxley could have then cut a promo in the ring and Danielson could have confronted him.

Have Moxley come out and cut a promo saying ‘I’m going to kill William Regal when I see him’ and have Danielson come out and stop him with the same story if you’ve got to tell that story.



Because then Moxley’s not standing there with his d*ck in his hand while Regal is standing there not running or doing anything.



And Danielson doesn’t have to tell this story that didn’t get over with the people to begin with while the guy they want to see get his ass kicked is standing there in the ring.



I mean, did everybody look like a putz here in some respect or another?

Jim brought up how WWE Chief Content Officer William Regal and Triple H have been close for years and Regal had a lot of responsibility in Triple H’s NXT.

Triple H and Regal have been close for years. Regal had all kinds of responsibility in Triple H’s NXT and anything he’s had anything to do with.



Now Triple H is on a spree bringing back everybody that was let go by his father-in-law. And you can’t tell me that he wouldn’t want Regal, whether he can have him or not, you can’t tell me he doesn’t want him back.

