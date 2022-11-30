“You Can’t Tell Me He Doesn’t Want Him Back” – Jim Cornette on Triple H Bringing William Regal Back to WWE

Jon Moxley defended the AEW World Championship against Maxwell Jacob Friedman in the main event of AEW Full Gear at the Prudential Center in New Jersey last weekend.
MJF was about to use the Dynamite Diamond Ring as a weapon but William Regal made his way down the entrance ramp. Maxwell threw the ring to the floor and then the Blackpool Combat Club leader made a shocking decision.
Regal slid MJF the brass knuckles and he bashed Jon over the head with them. MJF then covered Moxley to win the AEW World Championship. On this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley confronted William Regal to begin the show. Moxley was about to attack him but Bryan Danielson prevented it. Jon told Regal to go away and not come back at the end of the segment.
Jim Cornette on Jon Moxley Confronting William Regal on AEW Dynamite, Triple H Wanting Regal Back
Jim Cornette discussed the promo segment between William Regal and Jon Moxley on episode 459 of the Jim Cornette Experience.
The wrestling legend noted that William Regal’s promo at the start was the best thing AEW could have put on the program to start the show as MJF was off filming a movie. Cornette complimented Regal work as a heel before discussing the segment.
Cornette wondered why AEW didn’t have MJF and Regal appear on the jumbotron from the movie set and say they will be on the show next week. Jon Moxley could have then cut a promo in the ring and Danielson could have confronted him.
Jim brought up how WWE Chief Content Officer William Regal and Triple H have been close for years and Regal had a lot of responsibility in Triple H’s NXT.
