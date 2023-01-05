Young Bucks Negotiating New AEW Contracts to Stay “For Quite Some Time”

The Young Bucks will seemingly be staying with All Elite Wrestling for quite some time as the duo is discussing new deals with the company.

Matt and Nick Jackson are founding members of AEW, having co-created the company in 2019 alongside the likes of Tony Khan, Kenny Omega, and Cody Rhodes.

In the ring, the Bucks are the first (and only) two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions, and hold the record for most days as champion (330 days.)

Contracts

The Young Bucks have been in discussions with All Elite Wrestling about new contracts for some time, Fightful Select has learned.

It is currently unclear how long these new deals will be for, or if they have already been signed.

The length of the Young Bucks’ current contracts with AEW is something of a mystery, with conflicting reports over their length.

Upon AEW’s launch in January 2019, the Wrestling Observer reported that the Bucks, Omega, and Rhodes had signed five-year deals which would expire in early 2024.

On the October 7, 2019, episode of Being the Elite, the contracts were described as “four-year deals,” meaning that they would expire at some point this year.

Several sources in AEW told Fightful that the Young Bucks have been discussing new contracts with the company that would keep them around “for quite some time.”

Frozen Contracts?

There is a possibility that Tony Khan froze the deals for the Young Bucks following the controversy stemming from All Out.

The now-infamous September 2022 Pay-Per-View is primarily remembered for CM Punk‘s explosive comments after the event, and the backstage fight.

This fight resulted in all parties involved being suspended, which included the Bucks, who would miss two months of TV time before returning at AEW Full Gear.