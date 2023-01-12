Young Bucks Were Offered To Work Wrestle Kingdom 17

It appears that All Elite Wrestling‘s (AEW) Young Bucks were actually offered to be part of Wrestle Kingdom 17 recently.

Sports Illustrated caught up with The Young Bucks this week ahead of yesterday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The duo, alongside Kenny Omega, ended up re-capturing the AEW World Trios Titles on the program.

During their conversation, the topic of Kenny Omega’s return to New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) at Wrestle Kingdom 17 was mentioned.

The duo revealed that they were actually offered to work the show in Omega’s corner for his match with Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship.

“We were actually asked to wrestle and be in Kenny’s corner,” Nick said. “But Matt and I had vacation plans that week. Maybe next year. Who knows?”

Matt added, “We got a fantastic offer. Personally, the timing and the situation didn’t fit for us. I’m sure one day you’ll see us back in a NJPW ring.”

Omega went on to win the match, capturing the IWGP US Title for the second time. He now reigns as the title holder for NJPW, as well as one-third of the Trios Champions in AEW.

The Elite captured the Trios Titles after winning a lengthy Best Of Seven series against Death Triangle.