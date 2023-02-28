Young Bucks Look Back on their Classic Match Against Kenny Omega & Hangman Adam Page

The Young Bucks have fond memories of the early years of All Elite Wrestling.

Nick and Matt Jackson have been with AEW from the very beginning. They were instrumental in making the dream of AEW a reality. Through some exciting highs and heartbreaking lows, the brothers from Rancho Cucamonga have unquestionably left their mark on the wrestling industry.

Since AEW launched in May 2019, there are some matches that stand out above the rest. One of the most memorable AEW matches occurred at Revolution 2020, when the Young Bucks challenged Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World tag team championships.

On Tuesday, the Bucks commented on the match, calling it their “vision of what wrestling can be.” They also reminisced about the early days of AEW.

Our vision of what wrestling can be. Will always look back fondly at the early years. Happy 3 year anniversary. https://t.co/M7vV2WmHCH — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) February 28, 2023

In the end, Hangman Page and Omega were victorious. The match was an instant classic and may be the best tag team match in AEW history. For what it’s worth, this match is the highest rated tag team match ever by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

On his podcast, Jim Ross said, “That was one of the best tag team matches that I’ve ever seen. Certainly I don’t know if I’ve ever called a better executed one.”

The Bucks are two-time AEW World tag team champions. Along with Kenny Omega, they are the reigning World Trios Champions.

The Elite will defend the trios championships against the House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) at AEW Revolution 2023.