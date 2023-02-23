Young Bucks vs. Aussie Open, Lance Archer Return Set For 2/24 AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling is stacking the deck for the 2/24 edition of AEW Rampage.

During the 2/22 episode of AEW Dynamite, several matches were announced for the ensuing Friday’s edition of Rampage. The show will feature the Young Bucks facing Aussie Open in tag-team action in addition to the in-ring return of ‘The Murderhawk Monster’ Lance Archer.

Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher)

Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti

Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm

The Elite and House of Black Face-to-Face Confrontation

We Hear From Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes

Lance Archer’s In-ring Return

Archer hasn’t been featured on AEW programming since he was defeated by Ricky Starks in the AEW World Championship eliminator tournament on the 11/18 episode of AEW Rampage. While Archer’s lengthy absence was rumored to be to nurse some nagging injuries, the man himself noted that him being left off of the company’s programming for the duration of 2023 was ‘not by choice’.

AEW Rampage on Friday, February 24, beginning at 10:00 p.m. EDT/7:00 p.m. PDT.