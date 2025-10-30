WWE Alum Zach Gowen Shares Being Mistaken For Joe Hendry

Zach Gowen made an immediate impact in WWE when he debuted in 2003, as the one-legged wrestler worked with some of the top stars of the time. Today, Gowen is still being met by wrestling fans, even if some are mistaking him for a certain Scottish star.

On Facebook, Gowen shared that he was recently spotted by a wrestling fan, though they mistook him for Joe Hendry. When Gowen shared that he wasn’t Hendry, but was indeed a former WWE Superstar, this claim was met with a sarcastic “yeah, right.” Gowen asked his fans if he was ‘cooked’ after both being mistaken and having his history as a WWE Superstar dismissed.

After briefly competing in TNA Wrestling in early 2003, Gowen signed with WWE that year and debuted as a planted fan of Mr. America (a masked Hulk Hogan). Gowen’s support for America/Hogan would put him at odds with Mr. McMahon. Gowen’s time with WWE would also see him share the screen with John Cena, The Big Show, and Brock Lesnar before his release from the company in February 2004.

Gowen appeared on AEW TV in May of this year and shared a spot with Ricochet, proving that fans still recognize the one-legged wrestler. But with his blond hair and positive attitude, this case of mistaken identity proved funny for the ex-Superstar.