Zack Sabre Jr. Wins First NJPW Singles Title At Wrestle Kingdom 17

The tournament to crown the inaugural NJPW World Television Champion has come to an end with Zack Sabre Jr. as the victor.

Despite almost six years in the promotion, during which he’s won two New Japan Cups, the technical wizard has never held a New Japan singles belt. He’s enjoyed reigns with the IWGP Tag Team Titles as part of his Dangerous Tekkers act with Taichi. Beyond that, though, he was often slotted into representing RPW in singles bouts earlier in his run.

Now, with a submission victory over Ren Narita in the Tokyo Dome, ZSJ can add the TV belt to his growing list of accolades. Despite being the more established star, many expected Sabre Jr. to lose here. Narita has been presented as essentially the new Katsuyori Shibata. The general consensus was that the belt’s time limit rules were tailor-made for his fast-paced style.

Zack Sabre Jr.’s TV Title.

Zack Sabre Jr. Moving Into New Faction

Throughout his time in NJPW, Zack Sabre Jr. was a key figure in Suzukigun. Run by the legendary Minoru Suzuki, the heel group enjoyed almost babyface-like reactions in recent years despite their villainous ways.

Last month, the group was officially ended by Suzuki himself. Due to the TV Title tournament, Zack Sabre Jr. did not tag with Taichi in this year’s World Tag League either.

Now with a new singles title to establish, it appears the British globetrotter is joining TMDK. The team came out to congratulate the catch-as-catch-can master on his victory. They then offered him a spot with them moving forward after Wrestle Kingdom. Interestingly, rumors have swirled lately of either Sabre Jr. or Taichi possibly leading a Suzukigun-like faction in 2023. Whether or not this TMDK alliance leads to such an angle remains to be seen.

For fans of NJPW, more news on this development will likely unfold on tomorrow’s New Year’s Dash show.