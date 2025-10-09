Zayda Steel Leaving WWE: I Have To Do What’s Best For Me

Zayda Steel’s time with WWE has come to an end after the WWE ID prospect opted not to renew her contract. a post shared on social media, Zayda expressed gratitude for her time in WWE while confirming that she has finished with the promotion.

“I’ve decided not to renew my WWE ID contract. I’m incredibly grateful for all the knowledge, experience, and opportunities I’ve gained along the way, but at the end of the day, I have to do what’s best for me. I’m only 21, and have already done so much, but I’m just getting started! Thank you.”

I’ve decided not to renew my WWE ID contract. I’m incredibly grateful for all the knowledge, experience, and opportunities I’ve gained along the way, but at the end of the day, I have to do what’s best for me. I’m only 21, and have already done so much, but I’m just getting… — Zayda Steel (@ZaydaSteel) October 9, 2025

Steel made her WWE debut in February as part of WWE Evolve and was quickly positioned as one of the brand’s top women. In August, Steel was part of a triple-threat match to determine the first WWE ID Women’s Champion, but ultimately lost to Kylie Rae.

Outside WWE, Zayda Steel has made a name for herself in CZW, MLW, Beyond Wrestling, and Marigold, among other promotions. Her final match for WWE saw the 21-year-old Superstar on the losing end of an eight-person tag-team match in September 2025.

Turning down a contract with WWE is no small decision, but Steel is prioritizing what she believes is right for her. Whatever comes next for Zayda Steel in and out of the ring, WWE won’t be a factor.