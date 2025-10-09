Zayda Steel
Image credit: WWE
HomeNews
News

Zayda Steel Leaving WWE: I Have To Do What’s Best For Me

by Thomas Lowson

Zayda Steel’s time with WWE has come to an end after the WWE ID prospect opted not to renew her contract. a post shared on social media, Zayda expressed gratitude for her time in WWE while confirming that she has finished with the promotion.

“I’ve decided not to renew my WWE ID contract. I’m incredibly grateful for all the knowledge, experience, and opportunities I’ve gained along the way, but at the end of the day, I have to do what’s best for me. I’m only 21, and have already done so much, but I’m just getting started! Thank you.”

Steel made her WWE debut in February as part of WWE Evolve and was quickly positioned as one of the brand’s top women. In August, Steel was part of a triple-threat match to determine the first WWE ID Women’s Champion, but ultimately lost to Kylie Rae.

Outside WWE, Zayda Steel has made a name for herself in CZW, MLW, Beyond Wrestling, and Marigold, among other promotions. Her final match for WWE saw the 21-year-old Superstar on the losing end of an eight-person tag-team match in September 2025.

Turning down a contract with WWE is no small decision, but Steel is prioritizing what she believes is right for her. Whatever comes next for Zayda Steel in and out of the ring, WWE won’t be a factor.

Who is Zayda Steel? WWE NXT Star Profiled
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News