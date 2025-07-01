Zeuxis Provides Update After Successful Surgery

We have an update on former CMLL Women’s Champion Zeuxis, who recently underwent surgery for torn meniscus.

The 17-year veteran recently took to her social media and provided an update for fans. She revealed that she has undergone successful surgery for torn meniscus.

In her post, Zeuxis said that she had been working with the injury for a month. She said that she was ready for recovery, during which she will be away from what she loves most. She then promised her fans that she will return stronger. She wrote (as per translation):

“After 1 month with a torn meniscus and working at 100%, finally coming out of surgery, and ready for recovery and to be at 1000%, I will be away from what I love most, which is the ring and the fans, but I promise to return and take back everything that belongs to me.”

Zeuxis had been enjoying her reign as CMLL World Women’s Champion before her injury. However, her title run came to and end when she suffered a defeat against Mercedes Mone at AEW Grand Slam Mexico.

We at SEScoops wish her a speedy recovery.