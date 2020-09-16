Next NXT Takeover Announced For Sunday, October 4th

NXT will hold the next Takeover special Sunday, October 4th. The event will air live on the WWE Network.

The most recent Takeover saw Damian Priest win the vacant North American Championship in a ladder match, Io Shirai defend the NXT Women’s Title and Karrion Kross capture the NXT Championship from Keith Lee. Finn Balor has since won the NXT title after Kross had to vacate the gold due to a shoulder injury.

WWE will begin promoting NXT Takeover XXXI on tonight’s edition of NXT TV on the USA Network. WWE has yet to announce if Takeover will take place from the Performance Center or the ThunderDome at Orlando’s Amway Center arena.

NXT Championship Roll Call

The following is a roll call of NXT’s champions:

Finn Balor (NXT Champion)

Io Shrai (NXT Women’s Champion)

Damian Priest (NXT North American Champion)

Breezango (NXT Tag Team Champions)

Santos Escobar/Jordan Devlin (NXT Cruiserweight Champion)