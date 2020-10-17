Friday, October 16, 2020

Next Week’s WWE SmackDown Episode To Air On FS1

WWE could do the lowest rating of 2020 with this SmackDown episode

By Andrew Ravens
WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown

WWE has confirmed that next week’s episode of SmackDown will move networks. 

The company did so during this week’s SmackDown broadcast as it was noted that the October 23 episode will air on FOX Sports 1. The reason for this change is due to FOX airing the World Series in SmackDown’s normal timeslot. The show will still air at 8 p.m. ET.

- Advertisement -

The teams in the World Series are currently unknown, but it will be Game 3 of the series. It’ll either be the winners of Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros as they continue to battle in the ALCS as well as Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves, which square off in the NLCS.

This is notable due to the viewership number that SmackDown did when it aired on FS1 last year. 

That show was the lowest-rated episode of SmackDown of 2019 and in recent memory. It did 888,000 viewers and .27 in the 18-49 demo. The show had to go up against an MLB World Series game on FOX that averaged 12.220 million viewers. 

There are also some big changes while trying to complete these two shows. Last year’s episode featured appearances by Brock Lesnar, Cain Velasquez, Hulk Hogan, and Ric Flair. 

This year’s show will serve as the go-home show of SmackDown for the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event. 

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership Sees Big Decline On FS1

Trending Articles

NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 17 (A Block Playoffs)

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch live on NJPW World with a paid subscription....
Read more
Featured

WWE Raw Underground “Considered Done” (Report)

WWE's Raw Underground concept appears to be winding down. The latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that Shane McMahon's underground...
Read more
Wrestling News

Reported Reason Major Angle Was Moved From RAW To Smackdown

During the 2020 WWE Draft, a big angle from Monday Night RAW was moved to Friday Night Smackdown. The Rey Mysterio-Seth Rollins...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Why Lars Sullivan Was Out Of Action For So Long

Lars Sullivan is scheduled to have his first match in 494 days tonight on Smackdown. He'll face Jeff Hardy in his first...
Read more
WWE

Gangrel Reveals Which AEW Star Was Originally Supposed To Get Christian’s Spot In The Brood

The Brood was a staple of the Attitude Era and the group helped launch the careers of both Edge and Christian. However,...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Next Week’s WWE SmackDown Episode To Air On FS1

WWE has confirmed that next week’s episode of SmackDown will move networks.  The company did so during this week’s...
Read more
Wrestling News

Backstage News On If Paul Heyman Has Creative Influence On Other SmackDown Storylines

While Paul Heyman is no longer the Executive Director of WWE Monday Night RAW, he has found himself in a good spot...
Read more
WWE

Goldberg Says He’ll Be Watching Tonight’s SmackDown Main Event

The main event of tonight's WWE SmackDown season premiere will see Roman Reigns defend the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman. Bill Goldberg...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Why Lars Sullivan Was Out Of Action For So Long

Lars Sullivan is scheduled to have his first match in 494 days tonight on Smackdown. He'll face Jeff Hardy in his first...
Read more
Wrestling News

Reported Reason Major Angle Was Moved From RAW To Smackdown

During the 2020 WWE Draft, a big angle from Monday Night RAW was moved to Friday Night Smackdown. The Rey Mysterio-Seth Rollins...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On When Ronda Rousey Is Expected Back In WWE

Ronda Rousey is still under contract to WWE. Paul Heyman also recently hinted that WWE and Rousey may have secretly signed an...
Read more
Impact

Impact Announces 10 Entrees Into Call Your Shot Gauntlet

Impact Wrestling will present Bound For Glory on October 24th, 2020. Several big matches are confirmed for the show including a Call...
Read more
Wrestling News

Several More Undertaker Documentaries Coming To The WWE Network

Beginning October 25th, 2020, the WWE Network will air a new documentary on the Undertaker every Sunday for 5 straight weeks.
Read more
Wrestling News

Roman Reigns Doesn’t Consider Himself A Heel

Roman Reigns says he doesn't see his character as a babyface or a heel. According to comments he made recently during an...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Collective Issues Statement On COVID Cases, Urges Fans To Get Tested

Multiple wrestlers have tested positive for COVID-19 after performing at the Collective series of independent wrestling events in Indiana this weekend. As...
Read more
AEW

Eddie Kingston Cut A Promo After Dynamite Went Off The Air (Video)

Eddie Kingston has certainly made an impact in AEW in the short time he's been with the promotion. He answered Cody's open...
Read more
Featured

WWE Raw Underground “Considered Done” (Report)

WWE's Raw Underground concept appears to be winding down. The latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that Shane McMahon's underground...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC