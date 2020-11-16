Nia Jax Criticized For COVID-19 Comments

Nia Jax has found herself under fire from fans thanks to comments she made regarding COVID-19.

People all over the world have dealt with the virus and numbers have skyrocketed in the United States over the past few weeks.

Some positive news came out last week regarding the COVID-19 vaccine that is currently in development. It’s been reported that Moderna’s vaccine is around 94.5% effective in preventing the spread of the virus. It should be noted that this is just based on interim data from a late-stage trial.

The WWE star took to her Instagram stories where she noted that she is in no way prepared to be vaccinated when it’s ready to hopefully eliminate the illness.

“The Covid Vaccine is 90% effective after 8 months of development, when the flu vaccine is 40% effective after 70 years of development. I’ll go with my immune system, as it’s 99.9% effective. God made my immune system and I trust him the most.”

It’s expected that there will be some people unhappy about her take on the matter considering that WWE has dealt with constant outbreaks of COVID-19. Because of this, it has caused a more chaotic backstage environment over the past couple of weeks and months.

In fact, WWE NXT has been hit the hardest and most recently due to a group of wrestlers attending a party.

