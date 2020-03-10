Nia Jax Injury Update

Nia Jax had double-ACL surgery in April of last year and has been on the shelf ever since. At the time of her injury, it was reported that she would be back sometime in the first quarter of 2020. According to a recent report from PW Insider, Nia Jax has been cleared to get back in the ring and could return at any time. WWE is said to just be waiting for the right time to introduce her back into the company’s storylines.

Nia Jax in WWE

At the time of her injury, Nia Jax was in a tag-team along with Tamina Snuka. The two women competed at WrestleMania 35 in a fatal 4-way tag team match. The bout was for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. The match was won by the Iiconics, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. Sasha Banks and Bayley went into the match as the tag champs. Beth Phoenix and Natalya comprised the fourth team.

At the previous years WrestleMania, Jax defeated Alexa Bliss to win the WWE RAW Women’s Championship. She would hold the belt for 70 days until dropping it back to Bliss at Money in the Bank.