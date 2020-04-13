Nia Jax Responds To Ronda Rousey, Wants To Knock Her Out

Returning RAW Superstar Nia Jax has responded to Ronda Rousey’s recent comments regarding pro wrestling. Several Superstars have reacted negatively to Rousey’s comments where she lambasted wrestling fans, arguing that she shouldn’t be spending her time and energy for “f*cking ungrateful fans” that don’t appreciate her.

Nia Jax Wants To “Go Down In History”

Taking to her Twitter account, Nia Jax explained how she couldn’t wait for Rousey to eventually return to the ring. If she does, Jax promised that she will do everything in her power to get an opportunity against the former WWE RAW Women’s Champion. If that happens, Jax promised she would go down in history as the one who “knocked her the F**K out!”

“I can’t wait for Ronda 2 one day return 2 WWE. Even if WWE orders me to make Ronda look good in the ring, which is the ONLY way for Ronda 2 look good in the ring w/me. I’ll risk my job 2 go down in history as the one from this biz that knocked her the F**K out! #TestMeBitch”

Nia Jax returned to in-ring action after being away since April 2019. This was because she had to undergo double knee surgery. It didn’t take her long to assert her dominance, however. She defeated Deonna Purrazzo in a short matchup, using a new finisher that had been gifted from former WWE Superstar Paige.