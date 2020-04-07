Nia Jax Returns To In-Ring Action On WWE RAW

Nia Jax has made her return to in-ring action.

Jax did so on Monday’s episode of RAW by beating NXT’s Deonna Purrazzo in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center on the USA Network. It was a dominating performance.

The former WWE RAW Women’s Champion had been out of action since last April when she suffered ACL tears on both of her knees that forced her to require surgery to repair them.

At the time of her injury, the expected timeframe for her return was nine months. Just last month it was reported that she was ready to return at any time, which is now.

While on the sidelines, she had been keeping fans updated with her status through social media by sharing photos and videos of her working out.

Over the weekend, Jax fired back after Killer Kross’ comment about Liv Morgan’s WrestleMania gear on Twitter which got fans talking.

It all started when a fan stated that Morgan was wearing gear inspired by Scarlett Bordeaux, who happens to be Kross’s girlfriend.

This didn’t sit well with Jax, who responded with, “You better take a f**ken seat real quick dude.”

