Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler Win WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler have captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

The unlikely tag team took on Bayley and Sasha Banks for the titles at Sunday’s WWE Payback pay-per-view event. The match aired in the middle of the card in Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center on WWE’s streaming service.

Baszler and Jax are just the seventh team to hold the titles. The finish of the contest saw an interesting finish as Baszler had Banks in a leg submission while also putting Bayley in a rear-naked choke and in the process, used Banks’ arm to put over the throat of Bayley for the win.

CAN THEY CO-EXIST? Yes, yes they can.



Your winners AND NEW @WWE Women's Tag Team Champions: @QoSBaszler & Nia Jax! #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/nCvYjFb1zr — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 31, 2020

WWE made the match announcement this past Monday night on RAW when Baszler battled SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley in a non-title match. Jax pulled her partner out of the ring and stood with her to stare the champs down.

They would later have an exchange of words and Baszler said she would help Jax win the titles if Jax left her alone and stayed off her back. This led to Baszler slapping Jax and walking off.

Bayley and Banks first won the titles on the June 5th during an episode of SmackDown when they beat Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

What are your thoughts on Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler winning the WWE Tag Team Titles? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.