Nia Jax Talks About Protecting Alexa Bliss From An Unsafe Superstar

Returning RAW Superstar Nia Jax has shared how she once had to step in to protect Alexa Bliss from an unsafe opponent.

RAW Superstar Nia Jax recently took part in a Zoom conference call with several other female Superstars. During their interview, Jax revealed how she once had to protect Alexa Bliss from another Superstar she deemed unsafe.

Without naming the Superstar, Jax shared how Bliss had been working an angle where should be consistently hurt. According to her, Bliss didn’t want to say anything as she wanted to be a good team player. The last thing she wanted was for somebody who couldn’t perform or deliver. Nia Jax revealed how angry the situation made her. She stated she “personally would now allow her to get back in the ring to get hurt again.”

Jax would go to the higher-ups within WWE to bring the issue to their attention. She recalled how “I had to put down a stern foot and say, ‘listen, Lexi is five-foot-nothing, 100 pounds getting thrown around like a little rag doll and injured every night. Put me in. I’m a six-foot 300-pound bitch. I can handle it.”

Nia Jax On Standing Up For Alexa Bliss

Nia Jax acknowledged she understands how there are times to keep quiet and commit to being a team player. However, there are other occasions where it is simply unacceptable. To her, she couldn’t allow one of her good friends to get hurt. This is what motivated her to stand up for Bliss and ensure she wouldn’t get hurt going forward.

Nia Jax returned to in-ring action during this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. The pre-recorded episode took place in front of zero fans due to the coronavirus outbreak.