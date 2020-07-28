Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Nick Aldis Fires Back At Bruce Prichard For Recent Negative Comments

By Michael Reichlin
Nick Aldis
NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis

Nick Aldis has responded to Bruce Prichard’s recent comments about him.

Prichard is a Senior Vice President in WWE and serves as the Executive Director for Raw and SmackDown. He also hosts the popular Something to Wrestle podcast with Conrad Thompson.

A recent episode of the podcast coved Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary XV pay-per-view, which took place in 2017. Prichard and Aldis were both working for Impact at the time.

Prichard provided detailed information about the company’s operations in the months leading up to the event. Aldis did not wrestle at Slammiversary, but Prichard was asked why we never saw Nick Aldis work for WWE.

Prichard says that Nick Aldis is talented, but does not have the “it” factor that gets people to the next level. He said Aldis was a big fish in a small pond, but comes across like he is “playing wrestler.”

The champ says that he does not want to participate in an online feud or be controversial just for the sake of it, but he is compelled to address Prichard’s comments. Prichard is not the first podcast host to critique his career, but he is far more than a podcast host. He is a top executive at WWE, the leader of his professional industry.

Nick Aldis added that Prichard needs to “keep my name out of his mouth” and should stop trying to deliberately devalue someone and their ability to make a living.

Aldis appeared on Busted Open Radio on Sirius XM this week to further address Bruce Prichard’s remarks about him. Aldis says Prichard has exposed the fact that he hasn’t been paying attention to what he’s been up to in recent years. He also says Prichard was “asleep” during his stints with Impact Wrestling and does not have a great track record when it comes to the viewership of television shows he’s apart of.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/busted-open/id1463861548

We’ll provide an update if & when Bruce Prichard issues a response.

