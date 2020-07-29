Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Nick Aldis On How He Has Helped NWA Grow

Current NWA Champion Nick Aldis has shared why it took him six months to sign with NWA, eventually earning a six-figure salary.

By Steve Russell
nick aldis
NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis

NWA World Champion Nick Aldis has revealed how, after refusing to take a check for the first six months with NWA, he is now on a six-figure contract. Speaking with Busted Open Radio, Aldis shared his pride in working for NWA and how he considers himself “blessed” to be in his current position. 

“I’m very blessed in the NWA. I make six figures. That’s not the case for everyone and I had to earn that. The first six months I worked for this company, I didn’t take a check. I said, I’ll get whatever I get from independent bookings and I’ll prove my value and I made plenty of money from the independents. I defended the title in 7 different countries on 4 different continents. I was doing just fine. I’ve been all in on this, no pun intended.”

- Advertisement -

Aldis explained how, after six months, he finally accepted NWA’s contract offer. This was because a clear goal was set for the promotion, and Aldis had shown he could “do business.” Not only that, he could do “big business.” At that point, he felt ready to receive a salary from the promotion as he committed to helping them grow.

Nick Aldis On Impacting NWA

Nick Aldis stressed that he’s been fortunate, but reiterated how it came through hard work. Aldis noted how wrestling companies don’t start and just hand out six-figure contracts to its talent. 

Aldis acknowledged how there have been “a few guys who have had a few sideways things to say about the NWA in that regard but ultimately I generate that revenue for the company. This company, even at this point, is still generating like over 5 figures in monthly revenue. That’s largely due to me.”

He added how his comments weren’t about putting himself over. Aldis pointed out how NWA has a wealth of incredible talent who have worked hard to make NWA successful. 

That being said, he argued how “[…] deep down, if you are really truthful with yourself, is there really anybody else at this point for whom if they were to leave this brand that this company is in serious trouble. You know the answer. It’s no.”

Nick Aldis recently penned an open letter to NWA fans regarding recapturing momentum post-coronavirus pandemic.

ViaWrestlingNews.co

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (7/27): Asuka vs. Banks, Title Matches Set For SummerSlam

WWE RAW aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Sasha Banks and Asuka battled for the RAW Women's Championship during tonight's show....
Read more
WWE

Kairi Sane Issues Statement On WWE Departure

It appears that Monday’s episode of RAW was the final appearance for Kairi Sane in WWE for now.  Leading...
Read more
NWA

Nick Aldis Shares Open Letter To NWA Fans

NWA World Champion Nick Aldis has shared an open letter to NWA fans. In the letter, he addressed his personal growth and...
Read more
AEW

Updated Look At The AEW TNT Championship Final Design

Cody Rhodes became the first man to hold the AEW TNT Championship by defeating Lance Archer at Double or Nothing this past...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Ross Comments On Michael Hayes’ Role In WWE

On a recent episode of "Grillin Jr" Conrad and Jim Ross talked about the Fully Loaded PPV from 2000. It was around...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Cody Rhodes Names Potential Challengers For TNT Title

Cody faced Eddie Kingston for the TNT title last week on Dynamite. He is scheduled to face Warhorse on tonight's card. Cody...
Read more
Impact

Heath Slater To Challenge For The TNA World Heavyweight Championship

The former Heath Slater (Heath Miller) will make his in-ring debut for Impact Wrestling next Tuesday night on AXS TV. Impact has announced that the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eric Young Says Vince McMahon “Failed As A Leader”

Eric Young was one of the many names released from WWE back in April. He has since resurfaced in Impact Wrestling where...
Read more
AEW

AEW Rankings (7/29): MJF, Dark Order & Nyla Rose Top Their Divisions

All Elite Wrestling has released the latest AEW Rankings for the week of Wednesday, July 29th, 2020. We...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results (7/28) The Good Brothers Make In-Ring Debut

Impact Wrestling 7/28 was the second show since the company began its new era at Slammiversary. The show kicked off with Eddie...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Fines Nia Jax For Actions On RAW

This week on RAW, Nia Jax came out to cut a promo but was interrupted by Shayna Baszler. The two brawled and...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Provides Update On Rey Mysterio’s Condition

Following having his eyeball extracted in storyline at Extreme Rules, WWE has offered an update on Rey Mysterio's condition. According to the...
Read more
AEW

Warhorse Talks Facing Cody On AEW Dynamite

Tonight on Dynamite, independent wrestling standout Warhorse will challenge Cody for the TNT Championship. Cody has been defending the belt against wrestlers...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ember Moon Felt ‘Ripped Off’ With The Finish To Asuka Vs. Sasha Banks

WWE Superstar Ember Moon shared her critical thoughts on this week's match between Asuka and Sasha Banks. The two faced off in...
Read more
WWE

Aleister Black Written Off WWE TV?, Seth Rollins Shows Welts From Attack

WWE may have temporarily written Aleister Black out of the storylines this week. Monday's RAW featured an angle where Murphy put Black's eye into the...
Read more
NWA

Nick Aldis On How He Has Helped NWA Grow

NWA World Champion Nick Aldis has revealed how, after refusing to take a check for the first six months with NWA, he...
Read more
Impact

EC3 On WWE’s Work Culture: “Everyone Is Job Scared And Apprehensive”

Former WWE Superstar EC3 has opened up about his frustrations during his WWE tenure in a recent interview with Busted Open Radio. 
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC