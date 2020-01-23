Nick Aldis On NWA’s Championship Credibility, Working With AEW

NWA's World Champion, Nick Aldis, has spoken about their championship credibility, and whether there could be a working relationship between the NWA and AEW

National Wrestling Alliance World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis recently spoke with Sports Illustrated. During their conversation, Aldis addressed NWA’s championship credibility. He also broached the possibility of a working relationship between NWA and All Elite Wrestling.

“The NWA has proven that people wanted to take this world championship seriously again,” Aldis said. “The credibility was given to me by all the men who held the title before I did, and I represent the qualities and attributes that people identify with as world champion.

Nick Aldis On NWA Working With AEW

Nick Aldis then addressed the idea of the NWA and AEW working together. He stated how the idea is brought up “almost daily.”

“The NWA is open to working with anyone. There are a number of wrestlers outside the WWE that are viewed as elite-level guys, so it’s only a matter of time before the audience starts demanding the main-event matches they want to see. We want to give the fans the matches they want to see, these super fights.”

He continued, “If AEW wants to be involved in big, marquee matches, then they have two choices: go out and write some more big checks to some more guys, or they’re going to have to come to the table and work out some super fights with the NWA.”

NWA’s next pay-per-view, Hard Times, will take place this Friday from GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Nick Aldis is set to compete against Ring of Honor’s Flip Gordon in an inter-promotional matchup.