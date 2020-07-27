Nick Aldis Shares Open Letter To NWA Fans

NWA World Champion Nick Aldis has shared an open letter to NWA fans. In the letter, he addressed his personal growth and how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted upon his and NWA’s momentum.

Aldis stressed how “Momentum is everything in this business.”

- Advertisement -

He pointed out how many talented wrestlers have suffered because of a lack of continual momentum.

Reflecting on his career in 2017, he confessed that he had lost a lot of personal and professional momentum. However, because he was always searching for external validation, he had “never taken the time to build any value in myself, BY myself.”

“I had always relied on a team of producers, editors and writers to tell the world who I was. As a result, I wasn’t even sure who I was. And if I wasn’t sure, why should the audience care?”

Nick Aldis’ “Symbiotic Resurrection”

Turning his attention to the success he has enjoyed in NWA, Aldis shared how fans have been able to follow his ascension.

He pointed out how they’ve watched his journey as he defended the same belt held by Harley Race, Ric Flair and Dusty Rhodes.

Aldis then pointed out how this “symbiotic resurrection” in NWA has hit a stumbling block thanks to COVID-19. He stressed how he isn’t an “angry young man” anymore. Instead, he has grown into a “thick-skinned experienced man who has weathered storms before.”

“[…] the major difference between the pre-NWA Nick and the current version is you, the fans. The fans who took a chance on a bold new strategy of focusing on one match, one champion, one challenger and one prize. The fans who sold out the GPB studios over and over for NWA Powerrr, the most authentic alternative in the business. The fans who stuck their flags in the ground on my island and said “this is where I want to be a wrestling fan the most.”

Nick Aldis ended his open letter thanking the fans. He stressed how he appreciates their support, and that he has no intention of letting them down. He added how, together, they will collectively find that lost momentum once more, helping NWA get back on track.