Nick Aldis Talks What Led To Him Joining The NWA

Nick Aldis talked to Chris Van Vliet about the beginning of this new era of the NWA.

The National Wrestling Alliance presented Hard Times last Friday night. NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis faced ROH’s Flip Gordon on the show. Aldis recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet and spoke about how he first got involved with the NWA.

“Dave (Lagana) called me and just kind of said ‘what’s going on with you? What are you doing?’ Cause I mean I had just fallen off the face of the Earth in wrestling,” Aldis said. “Everyone just assumed that I would go to WWE after I finished up with TNA, that didn’t happen.”

Aldis said he was just bouncing around the indies when his wife Mickie James was brought back to WWE.

“I just very candidly told (Lagana) that for whatever reason there seems to be some sort of problem with WWE and I don’t really fit in anywhere else. This new style had taken such a hold on everything. Celebrating this high-impact, fast-paced, high-spot style, and there’s nothing wrong with that.”

He would continue to say he felt as though he didn’t fit in with where wrestling was going.

“You have hot and cold periods and I was cold,” Aldis continued.

Nick Aldis Joins The NWA

Then Billy Corgan bought the NWA and Dave Lagana phoned Alids, who had worked with Corgan briefly in TNA.

“Then Dave started explaining what their philosophy was and their vision for what they want to achieve, and explain Billy’s vision for the things he missed in wrestling,” Aldis said. “I have to explain. When Billy came to Impact, literally his first day on the job was my last day.”

“He helped produce this one thing I was in and then it was like ‘alright, bye.'”

Aldis went on to tell Lagana some of what he missed in wrestling as well.

“I think there is a bunch of people that miss the classic like irresistible force versus immovable object, here’s the showdown, who is going to win and who’s going to be the world champion? The world champion?”

“Billy called me 2 minutes later and was just gushing about Dick the Bruiser and the Crusher,” Aldis continued.

The full interview can be viewed in the player below: