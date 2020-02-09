Nick Aldis Wants To Wrestle Triple H At Starrcade

Nick Aldis holds the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship with pride and many believe that his long reign as the champion has brought some prestige back to the title.

The former TNA star recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of things and also revealed his dream opponent.

Aldis, who has been vocal about WWE not giving him an opportunity, interestingly said that his dream match would be competing for the NWA World title against none other than the Game, Triple H at Starrcade:

“The ultimate culmination of this [being NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion] journey and given the historical context of all of this would be Triple H at Starrcade,” Aldis said.

I’ve heard he has a replica of the ten pounds of gold in a case in his office, and it’s like clearly he holds this [NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship] in high esteem.”

Nick continued by explaining that it may seem like there is some sort of bitterness or negativity towards him and WWE but he claimed that he has nothing but love for the guys at the company.

Aldis revealed that there has been a steady communication between NWA and WWE about various things and per the NWA Champion, the guys at WWE have been very good to them.

Nick Aldis won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship during the NWA 70th anniversary show and he has currently held the title for 469 days. You can check out his full interview in the video below:

Quotes via WrestlingInc