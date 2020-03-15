Nikki Bella On If Her Recent Tweet Was A Dig At John Cena

A recent tweet from Nikki Bella about life had made many fans wonder and the people have been speculating whether the former Champion was taking a shot at her ex-fiancé John Cena with the post.

However, the former Divas Champion talked about these confusions on the latest episode of the Bellas podcast and claimed that she doesn’t always talk about Cena:

“Anytime I want to post a quote or I want to share words of wisdom, everyone always think I’m talking about him. I don’t always talk about my ex-fiancé, and honestly, you guys, I have no reason to throw shade at him. I can’t tell you guys enough. I’m not that type of person. I wish people knew that. My life does not revolve around my ex-fiancé.”

The future Hall Of Famer also explained that John Cena is not the only person she has loved. According to Bella, she fell in love three times before the Cenation Leader came into her life and she has loved people after leaving him as well.

The Relationship of Nikki Bella And John Cena

Nikki Bella dated John Cena for six years, and Cena had proposed the female star at WrestleMania 33. However, the duo broke up shortly before their marriage in 2018. You can check out the mentioned tweet below:

Sometimes your misery is another’s happiness. Sometimes we come into someone’s life 2 teach them something or how 2 live, or someone comes into ours to do the same. Smile knowing u showed them how life is really meant 2 be lived..by loving, by kindness, by letting go of rules.??N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) February 19, 2020

Both the stars have since moved on with their lives. John has started dating Shay Shariatzadeh while Bella has been dating her Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev and earlier this year she announced that she was pregnant.

Quotes via Yahoo.com