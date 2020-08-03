Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Nikki & Brie Bella Give Birth A Day Apart (Photos)

By Jon Fuentes
Bella Twins
Brie and Nikki Bella

Nikki and Brie Bella have both given birth to baby boys, and only a day apart from one another!

Both former WWE stars announced the news on their respective Instagram pages. Brie was the first to share her news, posting, “It’s a BOY!!! 8-1-2020 We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!,” along with all three of the family’s hands. This is Brie and husband Daniel Bryan’s second child together.

Next, Nikki shared a photo with the same pose – she, fiancee Artem Chigvintsev, and her newborn baby boy all holding hands. Nikki captioned the photo with “7/31/2020 Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy.” Check it out below.

Nikki and Brie briefly shared a pregnancy period with fellow WWE star Becky Lynch. Earlier this year, Lynch was forced to vacate her WWE Raw Women’s Title due to the fact that she is pregnant. However, she remains unsure if she’ll return to the ring after giving birth later this year, unlike the Bella twins, who are currently retired from in-ring competition.

“I don’t know what the next chapter is because I only know what it’s like to think for myself when I’m by myself,” Lynch told People Magazine earlier this year. “So I don’t know what it’ll look like and how my priorities shift and what I’m going to want in the future. So, everything’s open.”

Becky Lynch and fiancee Seth Rollins’ child is due to be born this December.

WWE

