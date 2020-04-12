Nikki Cross Talks Teaming With Alexa Bliss in WWE

WWE Superstar Nikki Cross recently appeared on the Gorilla Position podcast in the UK. The Scottish born Superstar discussed a number of topics regarding her WWE career thus far, including her WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship win at WrestleMania 36. Over the past year Cross has been teaming with Alexa Bliss, in a team that many fans believed would be short lived. Nikki Cross would discuss how the team came together, and how her and Alexa Bliss are now best friends beyond the ring as well.

Nikki Cross on WrestleMania 36

Discussing her WrestleMania 36 win, Nikki Cross would say “to do it alongside Alexa, who’s someone that I could see speak all day about? And just have wonderful things to say about? To get to do it with her and to get to do it with my best friend? Was just fantastic.”

Teaming With Alexa Bliss

Cross would then move on to how the team was formed. “So it was almost a year ago now. Yeah, May last year. You know, we both had ideas that kind of involved involved the other [person], we had ideas to work together” Cross revealed. “And then we kind have on screen and off screen kind of developed [in a] very similar way. We became closer, you know, initial conversations and then it turned out a longer conversation that then turned into ,travelling together. You know sat next to each other as we’re waiting for the plane to board the plane. During the drives together; these four hour drives, and three hour drives together. You know, checking into the same hotel you know? It kind of just grew. Whatever you saw on screen was very much what happened off screen.”

Carmella and Dana Brooke challenged the new Tag Team Champions on SmackDown this week, you can check out the video for that below.

Do you think that Bliss and Cross will remain a team for the foreseeable future? Let us know in the comments

Also Check Out: