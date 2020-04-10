Nikki Cross Talks Winning Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 36

WWE Superstar Nikki Cross recently appeared on the Gorilla Position podcast. The Scottish born Superstar won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 36 this past weekend alongside her partner Alexa Bliss. Nikki Cross discussed this during the interview, describing the feeling of winning the belts for the 2nd time in front of an empty Performance Center.

Nikki Cross on WrestleMania 36 Moment

“It was such a fulfilling moment” Nikki Cross began. “It was, so emotional like, I mean i think it was funny. I was watching it back and I saw the photos, and there’s this hilarious moment. I’m just on my knees and the referee has given me the Championship title, and I can’t get up! I’m just like…I was just overwhelmed like you know? I think you can see it in my face. It was [also] on Alexa’s face you know? It was so emotional for both of us. Because we’re still connecting with fans, it’s just the fans are in a different location. And they’re all safe in their homes and they’re watching it through their television.”

Women’s Tag Team Division

The WWE Women’s Championships have seemingly taken a backseat over the past few months, whilst the Kabuki Warriors of Asuka and Kairi Sane are extremely talented and entertaining there just hasn’t been a viable push for the belts in recent memory. Nikki Cross would however say that her and Alexa Bliss care greatly about the division and want to see it thrive.

“We’re all striving to make this division special” Nikki Cross

“We care so much about the women’s tag team division” Nikki Cross stated. “And we’re striving to make that the best we can. Because we’re nurturing that [division], it’s like a newborn baby. And you know, we speak, so many of the girls feel that way. That we’re all striving to make this division special and the best division it can be. Winning the championship from the Kabuki warriors…getting to compete against them in a match? A match I’m very proud of? It was, it was so so emotional and the emotion, everything was still there.”

If you use any of the quotes from this article please credit Gorilla Position podcast with a h/t to SEScoops.com for the transcription.

