NJPW Announce Marquee Matches for Dominion, New Japan Cup Final

Following the New Japan Cup 2020 Semifinals which took place yesterday, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has revealed matches to take place on their next major events. The New Japan Cup winner will be crowned at the tournament final on July 11th. The next day, Dominion 2020 in Osaka-jo Hall, traditionally one of NJPW’s biggest events of the year, will take place. Notably, these two events will be the first NJPW events since late February to take place in front of a live audience, albeit with reduced capacities to accommodate social distancing between attendees.

These events will be streamed live on NJPW World.

New Japan Cup 2020 Final (July 11)

Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma) vs. Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura

TenKoji (Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan) vs. Hirooki Goto & Gabriel Kidd

Master Wato vs. DOUKI (Master Wato’s return match)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (SANADA & BUSHI) vs. Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori & Yujiro Takahashi)

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Yuji Nagata & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Suzuki-gun (Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado)

CHAOS (SHO, Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi)

New Japan Cup 2020 Final Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL

