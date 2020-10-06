Tuesday, October 6, 2020

NJPW Announces Best of the Super Juniors and World Tag League 2020

By Evan S

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced that their last major tour of 2020 will host two tournaments concurrently. It will combine Best of the Super Juniors, their annual spring tournament for junior heavyweight wrestlers, and the World Tag League, a tag team tournament for heavyweights that usually takes place in the fall. Previously, Best of the Super Juniors had been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic halting sporting events in Japan during the spring.

The winners of BOSJ and WTL will challenge for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship and the IWGP Tag Team Championships, respectively, at the following year’s Wrestle Kingdom.

- Advertisement -

The first day and last two days of the tour will be combined cards, featuring matches from both tournaments on the same event. All events in between will switch off between World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors, as follows:

November 15: World Tag League Day 1, Best of the Super Juniors Day 1
November 16: World Tag League Day 2
November 18: Best of the Super Juniors Day 2
November 19: World Tag League Day 3
November 20: Best of the Super Juniors Day 3
November 22: World Tag League Day 4
November 23: Best of the Super Juniors Day 4
November 24: World Tag League Day 5
November 25: Best of the Super Juniors Day 5
November 28: World Tag League Day 6
November 29: Best of the Super Juniors Day 6
November 30: World Tag League Day 7
December 2: Best of the Super Juniors Day 7
December 4: World Tag League Day 8
December 5: Best of the Super Juniors Day 8
December 6: World Tag League Day 9, Best of the Super Juniors Day 9
December 11: World Tag League Day 10, Best of the Super Juniors Day 10 (tournament finals)

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (10/5): Leader Of RETRIBUTION Revealed, Rollins & Murphy

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Drew McIntyre teamed up with the Street Profits...
Read more
NXT

NXT TakeOver 31 Results: Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Ember Moon Returns

NXT TakeOver 31 aired from the Capitol Wrestling Center (formerly known as the Performance Center) tonight on the WWE Network. It was...
Read more
Wrestling News

Former WWE Producer Arrested In Indiana

A former WWE backstage producer was recently arrested in Vanderburgh County, Indiana. According to a report from PW Insider, Sarah Stock was arrested...
Read more
NXT

Injury Updates For Finn Balor & Kyle O’Reilly Following NXT Takeover

WWE has provided injury updates for Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly following their hard-hitting match in the main event of Sunday's NXT...
Read more
WWE

Report: WWE Wants To Make Current NXT Champion A Big Star

NXT North American Champion Damian Priest picked up a big win over Johnny Gargano during the NXT Takeover: 31 event and latest...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

NJPW

NJPW Announces Best of the Super Juniors and World Tag League 2020

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced that their last major tour of 2020 will host two tournaments concurrently. It will combine Best of...
Read more
WWE

Eric Young Reveals Original Plans For Sanity’s Main Roster Debut

The current  Impact Wrestling World Champion Eric Young recently appeared on Sitting Ringtside with David Penzer podcast where he talked about his...
Read more
AEW

Matt Cardona Reveals Which AEW Stars He Wants To Face

While Matt Cardona does not have an active contract with AEW at the movement, he is hopeful about making a return to...
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 10

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only...
Read more
WWE

Report: WWE Wants To Make Current NXT Champion A Big Star

NXT North American Champion Damian Priest picked up a big win over Johnny Gargano during the NXT Takeover: 31 event and latest...
Read more
WWE

Mustafa Ali’s First Comments After Being Revealed As The Leader Of Retribution

The Retribution storyline saw a big development during this week's episode of Monday Night Raw when Mustafa Ali turned heel and was...
Read more
WWE

Robert Roode On James Storm Possibly Joining WWE

Fans have been wanting to see a Beer Money reunion in WWE ever since Bobby Roode joined NXT and these talks were...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (10/5): Leader Of RETRIBUTION Revealed, Rollins & Murphy

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Drew McIntyre teamed up with the Street Profits...
Read more
Wrestling News

EC3 Is Headed To ROH

EC3 continues to make moves in his post-WWE career as he is coming to Ring of Honor.  On Monday,...
Read more
WWE

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre Match Set For WWE Hell In A Cell

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre has been announced for the upcoming WWE Hell In A Cell PPV. WWE did...
Read more
WWE

Robert Roode Discusses His WWE Hiatus Due To Travel Ban

Roode Roode opened up on his WWE hiatus in a new interview. The Glorious one returned to TV last week after being away...
Read more
WWE

GLOW Canceled By Netflix After Three Seasons

Even though Netflix had previously announced that GLOW had been renewed for its fourth and final season, the show is canceled. 
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC