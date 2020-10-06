NJPW Announces Best of the Super Juniors and World Tag League 2020

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced that their last major tour of 2020 will host two tournaments concurrently. It will combine Best of the Super Juniors, their annual spring tournament for junior heavyweight wrestlers, and the World Tag League, a tag team tournament for heavyweights that usually takes place in the fall. Previously, Best of the Super Juniors had been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic halting sporting events in Japan during the spring.

The winners of BOSJ and WTL will challenge for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship and the IWGP Tag Team Championships, respectively, at the following year’s Wrestle Kingdom.

The first day and last two days of the tour will be combined cards, featuring matches from both tournaments on the same event. All events in between will switch off between World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors, as follows:

November 15: World Tag League Day 1, Best of the Super Juniors Day 1

November 16: World Tag League Day 2

November 18: Best of the Super Juniors Day 2

November 19: World Tag League Day 3

November 20: Best of the Super Juniors Day 3

November 22: World Tag League Day 4

November 23: Best of the Super Juniors Day 4

November 24: World Tag League Day 5

November 25: Best of the Super Juniors Day 5

November 28: World Tag League Day 6

November 29: Best of the Super Juniors Day 6

November 30: World Tag League Day 7

December 2: Best of the Super Juniors Day 7

December 4: World Tag League Day 8

December 5: Best of the Super Juniors Day 8

December 6: World Tag League Day 9, Best of the Super Juniors Day 9

December 11: World Tag League Day 10, Best of the Super Juniors Day 10 (tournament finals)