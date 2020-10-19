Monday, October 19, 2020

NJPW Announces Card for Power Struggle 2020 on November 7th

By Evan S

Following the ending of the G1 Climax 30 tournament yesterday, NJPW is moving forward with the Power Struggle tour. The live-streamed events for this tour on NJPW World will October 23, November 1, November 2, and the major event to end the tour on November 7th.

It was also announced that the Wrestle Kingdom 15 contract will allow its holder to challenge for both the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships at Wrestle Kingdom.

NJPW Power Struggle 2020 Card

King of Pro-Wrestling 2020 Championship: Toru Yano (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

NEVER Openweight Championship: Minoru Suzuki (c) vs. Shingo Takagi

Kazuchika Okada vs. Great O-Khan

IWGP US Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender Match: KENTA vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Wrestle Kingdom 15 Contract Match: Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Jay White

IWGP Heavyweight & IWGP Intercontinental Championships Match: Tetsuya Naito vs. EVIL

