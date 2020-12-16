NJPW Announces Free NJPW Strong Christmas Special

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has revealed there will be a special episode of NJPW Strong released on Christmas Day. This episode, entitled “Best of Strong 2020,” will feature the best matches and moments from throughout the past year.

The matches included with this special episode have been curated by NJPW wrestlers and broadcasters. It is described as being “a perfect introduction” for curious fans interested in watching NJPW Strong on Friday nights. Additionally, “Best of Strong 2020” will be free to watch on NJPW World, FITE, and YouTube.

Best of STRONG 2020 is coming on Christmas night!



Watch the best matches and moments on #njpwSTRONG over the last year FREE on YouTube, and you'll be able to interact with some special guests, including @azucarRoc in our special live chat!https://t.co/EhoYChayWF pic.twitter.com/QNoKegJB31 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 16, 2020

Fans can tune in live and participate in the live chat with Rocky Romero. He will be reportedly be joined by several special guests, though no additional names are known at the time of writing.

Looking to entice fans to NJPW Strong, the promotion will be asking for fan opinions across next week to determine the Strong Match of the Year. Fans can submit their picks via Twitter. Doing so will put them in line to win one of five limited edition “I Love NJPW ver.2” t-shirts.

NJPW Strong airs Friday nights on NJPW World. It debuted earlier this year on August 7th, following a press conference reveal in July. The show has so far hosted the New Japan Cup USA tournament, Fighting Spirit Unleashed, and Lion’s Break Crown to name a few.

“Best of NJPW 2020” airs on December 25th.