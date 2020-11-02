NJPW Announces Participants For Super J-Cup & BOSJ Tournaments

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that it will hold a one-night Super J-Cup tournament in the United States on December 12th, 2020. The show will be held in the company’s Los Angeles Dojo and air on New Japan World.

The following participants have been announced for the Super J-Cup tournament:

TJP

ACH

Lio Rush

Chris Bey

Rey Horus

Blake Christian

Clark Connors

El Phantasmo

El Phantasmo defeated Dragon Lee in the finals of the 2019 tournament.

NJPW has also announced the participants for the upcoming Best of the Super Juniors tournament. The tournament will run from November 15th to December 11th in Japan. This year’s version will consist of 10 wrestlers in 1 block. The ten wrestlers entered are as follows:

Ryusuke Taguchi

Master Wato

SHO

Robbie Eagles

Hiromu Takahashi

BUSHI

El Desperado

Yoshinobu Kanemaru

DOUKI

Taiji Ishimori

Will Ospreay defeated Shingo Takagi in the finals of last year’s tournament.

NJPW’s next big show will be Power Struggle on November 7th. The following matches are confirmed for that show: