NJPW Announces Participants For Super J-Cup & BOSJ Tournaments

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that it will hold a one-night Super J-Cup tournament in the United States on December 12th, 2020. The show will be held in the company’s Los Angeles Dojo and air on New Japan World.
The following participants have been announced for the Super J-Cup tournament:
- TJP
- ACH
- Lio Rush
- Chris Bey
- Rey Horus
- Blake Christian
- Clark Connors
- El Phantasmo
El Phantasmo defeated Dragon Lee in the finals of the 2019 tournament.
NJPW has also announced the participants for the upcoming Best of the Super Juniors tournament. The tournament will run from November 15th to December 11th in Japan. This year’s version will consist of 10 wrestlers in 1 block. The ten wrestlers entered are as follows:
- Ryusuke Taguchi
- Master Wato
- SHO
- Robbie Eagles
- Hiromu Takahashi
- BUSHI
- El Desperado
- Yoshinobu Kanemaru
- DOUKI
- Taiji Ishimori
Will Ospreay defeated Shingo Takagi in the finals of last year’s tournament.
NJPW’s next big show will be Power Struggle on November 7th. The following matches are confirmed for that show:
- KOPW Trophy
Toru Yano (c) vs Zack Sabre Jr.
- NEVER Openweight Championship
Minoru Suzuki (c) vs Shingo Takagi
- Kazuchika Okada vs Great O-Khan
- US Title Shot Briefcase
Kenta (holder) vs Hiroshi Tanahashi
- IWGP Title Shot Briefcase
Kota Ibushi (holder) vs Jay White
- IWGP Heavyweight & Intercontinental Championships
Tetsuya Naito (c) vs EVIL