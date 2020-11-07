NJPW Announces Super J-Cup 2020 Lineup

New Japan Pro-Wrestling recently announced that they would be holding their Super J-Cup, a sporadically held junior heavyweight tournament, in the United States. This tournament will include both NJPW wrestlers who are unable to travel to Japan due to COVID-19 restrictions, and non-NJPW-affiliated wrestlers.

This eight-man tournament will take place over a single day on December 12, 2020, and will be streamed live, with English commentary, on NJPW World. The first round matches are as follows. See the bracket structure in the featured image.

Clark Connors vs. Chris Bey [IMPACT Wrestling]

ACH vs. TJP

Rey Horus vs. Blake Christian [Game Changer Wrestling]

El Phantasmo vs. Lio Rush