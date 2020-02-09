NJPW Announces Wrestle Dynasty at Madison Square Garden

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced that they will make their return to Madison Square Garden with an event titled “Wrestle Dynasty.” This event will take place on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020. Following their “G1 Supercard” event, which was co-promoted with Ring of Honor and sold out with over 16,000 attendees, NJPW will aim to fill New York’s Madison Square Garden with an event that is all their own.

Information on ticket prices, ticket sale dates, or talent which will be booked for the event, has yet to be announced.