NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 27 Cards Announced

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the cards for their upcoming Best of the Super Juniors tournament. Normally taking place in the springtime, this Best of the Super Juniors will take place in the Fall as a result of schedule changes, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Best of the Super Juniors is a round-robin tournament exclusive to junior heavyweight wrestlers. This year’s format will be that of a single block with 10 entrants. Each entrant will wrestle each other over the course of nine block days, with the tenth and final day of the tournament being a rematch of the two top wrestlers in terms of points after the first nine days. The point scheme is as follows: 2 points gained for a victory, 1 point gained for a draw, 0 points gained or lost for a defeat.

NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 27 Schedule

November 15 (Day 1) – Combined day with World Tag League

Hiromu Takahashi vs Taiji Ishimori

Master Wato vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Ryusuke Taguchi vs El Desperado

SHO vs BUSHI

Robbie Eagles vs DOUKI

November 18 (Day 2)

Hiromu Takahashi vs El Desperado

Ryusuke Taguchi vs Taiji Ishimori

Master Wato vs Robbie Eagles

SHO vs DOUKI

BUSHI vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru

November 20 (Day 3)

Ryusuke Taguchi vs Master Wato

SHO vs Robbie Eagles

Hiromu Takahashi vs BUSHI

El Desperado vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Taiji Ishimori vs DOUKI

November 23 (Day 4)

Ryusuke Taguchi vs SHO

Master Wato vs El Desperado

Robbie Eagles vs BUSHI

Hiromu Takahashi vs DOUKI

Taiji Ishimori vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru

November 25 (Day 5)

Robbie Eagles vs Taiji Ishimori

Master Wato vs DOUKI

Hiromu Takahashi vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru

SHO vs El Desperado

Ryusuke Taguchi vs BUSHI

November 29 (Day 6)

Robbie Eagles vs Hiromu Takahashi

Master Wato vs SHO

Ryusuke Taguchi vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru

BUSHI vs Taiji Ishimori

El Despeardo vs DOUKI

December 2 (Day 7)

Taiji Ishimori vs El Desperado

SHO vs Hiromu Takahashi

Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs DOUKI

Master Wato vs BUSHI

Ryusuke Taguchi vs Robbie Eagles

December 5 (Day 8)

Master Wato vs Taiji Ishimori

Ryusuke Taguchi vs Hiromu Takahashi

BUSHI vs DOUKI

Robbie Eagles vs El Desperado

SHO vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru

December 6 (Day 9) – Combined day with World Tag League

SHO vs Taiji Ishimori

Master Wato vs Hiromu Takahashi

Ryusuke Taguchi vs DOUKI

BUSHI vs El Desperado

Robbie Eagles vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru

December 11 (Day 10) – Combined day with World Tag League Final