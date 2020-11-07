Saturday, November 7, 2020

NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 27 Cards Announced

By Evan S

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the cards for their upcoming Best of the Super Juniors tournament. Normally taking place in the springtime, this Best of the Super Juniors will take place in the Fall as a result of schedule changes, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Best of the Super Juniors is a round-robin tournament exclusive to junior heavyweight wrestlers. This year’s format will be that of a single block with 10 entrants. Each entrant will wrestle each other over the course of nine block days, with the tenth and final day of the tournament being a rematch of the two top wrestlers in terms of points after the first nine days. The point scheme is as follows: 2 points gained for a victory, 1 point gained for a draw, 0 points gained or lost for a defeat.

NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 27 Schedule

November 15 (Day 1) – Combined day with World Tag League

  • Hiromu Takahashi vs Taiji Ishimori
  • Master Wato vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru
  • Ryusuke Taguchi vs El Desperado
  • SHO vs BUSHI
  • Robbie Eagles vs DOUKI

November 18 (Day 2)

  • Hiromu Takahashi vs El Desperado
  • Ryusuke Taguchi vs Taiji Ishimori
  • Master Wato vs Robbie Eagles
  • SHO vs DOUKI
  • BUSHI vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru

November 20 (Day 3)

  • Ryusuke Taguchi vs Master Wato
  • SHO vs Robbie Eagles
  • Hiromu Takahashi vs BUSHI
  • El Desperado vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru
  • Taiji Ishimori vs DOUKI

November 23 (Day 4)

  • Ryusuke Taguchi vs SHO
  • Master Wato vs El Desperado
  • Robbie Eagles vs BUSHI
  • Hiromu Takahashi vs DOUKI
  • Taiji Ishimori vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru

November 25 (Day 5)

  • Robbie Eagles vs Taiji Ishimori
  • Master Wato vs DOUKI
  • Hiromu Takahashi vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru
  • SHO vs El Desperado
  • Ryusuke Taguchi vs BUSHI

November 29 (Day 6)

  • Robbie Eagles vs Hiromu Takahashi
  • Master Wato vs SHO
  • Ryusuke Taguchi vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru
  • BUSHI vs Taiji Ishimori
  • El Despeardo vs DOUKI

December 2 (Day 7)

  • Taiji Ishimori vs El Desperado
  • SHO vs Hiromu Takahashi
  • Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs DOUKI
  • Master Wato vs BUSHI
  • Ryusuke Taguchi vs Robbie Eagles

December 5 (Day 8)

  • Master Wato vs Taiji Ishimori
  • Ryusuke Taguchi vs Hiromu Takahashi
  • BUSHI vs DOUKI
  • Robbie Eagles vs El Desperado
  • SHO vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru

December 6 (Day 9) – Combined day with World Tag League

  • SHO vs Taiji Ishimori
  • Master Wato vs Hiromu Takahashi
  • Ryusuke Taguchi vs DOUKI
  • BUSHI vs El Desperado
  • Robbie Eagles vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru

December 11 (Day 10) – Combined day with World Tag League Final

  • Final Match: Top two points leaders face off again to determine the tournament winner

